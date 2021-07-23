Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 253 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $116.08 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

