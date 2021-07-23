Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 269 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of B opened at $49.26 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

