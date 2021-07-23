Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

