Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.26.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,452,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
