Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th

Tian Ruixiang’s (NASDAQ:TIRX) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. Tian Ruixiang had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Tian Ruixiang at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

