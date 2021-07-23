Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,700 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

AVAV opened at $96.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.87.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

