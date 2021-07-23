Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752,804 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $114,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 1,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

