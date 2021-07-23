Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

