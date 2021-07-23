Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$27.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TXG traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.33. The company had a trading volume of 327,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,811. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.495671 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

