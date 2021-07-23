Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 4,133 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.44 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

