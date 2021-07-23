Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.69. The company has a market capitalization of £72.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Town Centre Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

