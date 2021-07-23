Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $193.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

