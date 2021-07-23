Traders Purchase High Volume of PetMed Express Put Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,481 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 3,063 put options.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $28.37 on Friday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.