Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.39 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002523 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $334,387.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00865905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

