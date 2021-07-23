Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB remained flat at $$38.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 72,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

