Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 38,816 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 18,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.