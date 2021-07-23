Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,441. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.