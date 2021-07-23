Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

