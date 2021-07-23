Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,446. The company has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.