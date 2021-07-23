Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 279,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after buying an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 164,412 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

