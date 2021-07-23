Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 3.7%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 3,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 761,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

