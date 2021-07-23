Trifast (LON:TRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital upgraded Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.33 ($2.79).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £186.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.55. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

