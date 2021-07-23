Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 6500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

