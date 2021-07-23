TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 5% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $602.37 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001308 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

