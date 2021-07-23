Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.83

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and traded as low as $46.31. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 7,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.