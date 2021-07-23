Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 17,982 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 158.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFPT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

