Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 3,445 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $511.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

