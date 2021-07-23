Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

SBUX opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

