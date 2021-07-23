Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.75 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

NYSE TMO opened at $524.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.16 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

