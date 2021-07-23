Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.85 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.53.

DHR stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $190.34 and a 12 month high of $290.24. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

