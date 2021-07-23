Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $3.37 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 305,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Uniti Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 297,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

