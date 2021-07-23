Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.55.

Boralex stock opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 82.02. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$32.24 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

