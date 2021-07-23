TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $46.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

