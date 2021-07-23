Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TUYA opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. Tuya has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

