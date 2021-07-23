Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.22. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

