Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 647 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,615,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. 33,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

