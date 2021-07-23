Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.57. 35,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,689. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

