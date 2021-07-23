Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.42. The stock had a trading volume of 232,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.03, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

