Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 853,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,840. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

