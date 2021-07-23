Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,565,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1,959.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.