Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $405,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

