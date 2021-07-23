Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

