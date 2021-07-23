Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.49.

Shares of TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

