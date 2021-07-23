Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Twitter stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Twitter by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

