Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.66. 312,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,157,747. Twitter has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

