U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%.

NYSE USX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 20,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $410.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

