Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI opened at $301.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.90. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,068,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.