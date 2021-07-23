UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,436 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of American Public Education worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.35 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

