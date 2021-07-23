UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $37.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

