UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,907 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

