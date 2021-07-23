UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

